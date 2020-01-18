Local herbalist reveals easy, homemade cough remedy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Coughs and colds are par for the course during flu season. Today we learned about a natural remedy that’s simple to make.

Abbie Jones, Certified Herbalist with Rapha House Herbalists, shows us how to make elderberry cough syrup.

If you have questions for Abbie or want more information on any of her classes, you can email her at raphahouseherbalists@gmail.com.

Elderberry Cough Syrup Recipe

2 cups Elderberries – fresh or frozen

1-2 cinnamon sticks

3-4 slices fresh ginger

4 cups water

2 cups local honey

Place everything but the honey in a sauce pan on medium-high heat, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer, and cook 45 minutes until the water is reduced by half.

Remove from the heat and cool. Strain the juice from the pulp. Finish cooling the juice to room temperature, then add honey until dissolved.

Recommended dosage: 1 teaspoon for kids (NOT recommended for infants under 1 year old), and 1-2 tablespoons for adults.