Local high school offers unique Valentine’s Day gift

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you’re wanting to forego the standard flowers and chocolates for Valentine’s Day, a local high school is offering you the chance to give your loved one a unique gift.

The Seaman High School Show Choir is once again offering their Singing Valentines fundraiser.

For just $20, you can have the show choir come and sing to your loved one on Valentine’s Day. This year, the choir is also offering a box of Bondbons cake pops for an extra $10.

If you’re interested in this, contact SMS & SHS Choir Teacher Randall Bond at (785) 286-8300 or rbond@usd345.com.

The deadline to order these is Wednesday, Feb. 12.

When ordering, you need to provide:

Name & address of person receiving the valentine

Name of person sending the valentine

Best time to perform (no guarantees)

Send check or cash payable to SHS Show Choir, to the Seaman High School office (Attn: Randall Bond) at 4850 NW Rochester Rd, Topeka, KS 66617.