Local high school offers unique Valentine’s Day gift

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you’re wanting to forego the standard flowers and chocolates for Valentine’s Day, a local high school is offering you the chance to give your loved one a unique gift.
The Seaman High School Show Choir is once again offering their Singing Valentines fundraiser.
For just $20, you can have the show choir come and sing to your loved one on Valentine’s Day. This year, the choir is also offering a box of Bondbons cake pops for an extra $10.
If you’re interested in this, contact SMS & SHS Choir Teacher Randall Bond at (785) 286-8300 or rbond@usd345.com.
The deadline to order these is Wednesday, Feb. 12.
When ordering, you need to provide:
- Name & address of person receiving the valentine
- Name of person sending the valentine
- Best time to perform (no guarantees)
Send check or cash payable to SHS Show Choir, to the Seaman High School office (Attn: Randall Bond) at 4850 NW Rochester Rd, Topeka, KS 66617.