Local high school seniors excited for rescheduled proms and graduations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local high schools are rescheduling their proms and graduations for as early as July, and seniors are more than excited.

Seaman High School senior Josh Duncan was just one of many students who lost out on the second semester of their senior year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Honestly for me it was just disbelief,” Duncan said. “Every day I was waking up (and) I was just like ‘I’m not going back to school?’ It was just crazy.”

Now, many high schools in the Topeka area have rescheduled prom and graduation, with a few changes.

“Having our senior year end, it felt like we weren’t getting our last of our senior year,” said Royal Valley High School senior McKenzie Ogden. “To be able to get our graduation and prom, it’s really just been a blessing to have that happen.”

Seaman High School administration recommends students wear masks for prom, and for graduation they are required, according to Principal Mike Monaghan.

Royal Valley High School seniors are only allowed to bring a maximum of four family members to their graduation, Ogden said.

However, the changes aren’t stopping the seniors’ excitement.

“If we have to wear masks, so be it,” Duncan said. “I think we’d all rather make that trade off to have a balance of both safety and still getting to have kind of one last experience from high school.”

That’s exactly what these seniors are making it, the final events as the Class of 2020 before they embark to college, jobs and more.

“We didn’t think we were going to have a graduation,” Ogden said. “We thought we were just going to have virtual or we were going to get our diploma mailed to us, but it’s really just exciting to be able to graduate with out last class.”

Monaghan said he is hoping for the best, so that the seniors can finally experience these special moments they deserve.