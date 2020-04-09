Local high schools announce rescheduled graduations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The senior classes of 2020 will be able to attend their graduations this year, just at a later date.

Seaman High School, Shawnee Heights High School and Washburn Rural High School announced they’ve rescheduled graduation ceremonies for Sunday, August 2. The ceremonies will be held at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.

The ceremonies will take place at the following times:

Shawnee Heights High School – 1 p.m.

Seaman High School – 4 p.m.

Washburn Rural High School – 7 p.m.

The schools said they selected a date late in the summer to give families an advance notice and to increase chances that coronavirus restrictions and precautions would be lifted.

KSNT News hasn’t received any information about graduation ceremonies for other schools in the area.