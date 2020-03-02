Local historic site celebrating women’s history month with new exhibit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – March is National Women’s History month, and a local historic site is celebrating.

The Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka unveiled the “Women Where They Belong: In Government and Politics” exhibit.

The exhibit features 9 minority women who helped campaign for human rights through their roles in government and politics.

Mynesha Spencer, the exhibit’s creator, said their stories are an inspiration and guidance for the community as a whole, not just women.

“Enslaved, born indigent, you know completely poor with nothing. And despite that where they begin, ended up where they belonged in government and politics, advancing our nation,” Spencer said.

The exhibit will be on display until April 4 at the historic site in Topeka.