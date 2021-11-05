Local hospital celebrates 85 years of healthcare

MANHATAN (KSNT) – Across the street from Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Ascension Via Christi Hospital celebrates its anniversary.

Events throughout the week to mark the 85th birthday of the hospital are taking place around the city. Including family day at the Sunset Zoo, special breakfast for associates, and holding a coat drive for the local school district.

The hospital is grateful to be a part of the Manhattan community and attributes their success to those they serve.

“We are thankful for the care that we are able to provide for the community, including those that are most vulnerable, those who are victims of abuse or don’t have insurance,” Director of Quality and Patient Safety Alexis Glessner said.

The hospital is ending their celebration by hosting a special mass for healthcare workers this upcoming Monday.