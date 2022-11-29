TOPEKA (KSNT) — The staff at Stormont Vail Health is inviting the community to come out and celebrate the 4th annual Warm and Thanks 2022.

This year, the staff at Stormont paired up with people at the Topeka Rescue Mission for the event. They’re asking the community for and accepting donations of sleeping bags, hats and gloves. If people want to do this, they ask that you drop off the donations at the main entrance to the hospital.

Karla Hedquist is the Director for Community Health Engagement at Stormont Vail. She says that this event is one that the community and the staff look forward to every year.

“We really pay attention to encouraging small moments and those opportunities for our team members to connect with our patients and to kind of connect with each other,” Hedquist said. “To just kind of slow down and just enjoy what we do and how we care for our community. This is an opportunity for our team to just show our thankfulness.”

As well as accepting donations, they will be turning on their Christmas lights around the building at the event.

If you’re unable to get to the event in person, they will be airing the event live on Facebook.