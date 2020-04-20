Local hospital offering free virtual medical services for students and faculty in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Students and teachers in the Topeka Public Schools district are eligible for free virtual medical appointments.

The University of Kansas Health System operates a clinic inside Topeka High School, but it’s closed for in-person appointments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Any student or staff in the district can call the clinic at (913) 574-1534 to make an appointment using Zoom or FaceTime.

The district’s superintendent, Dr. Tiffany Anderson, said that some students would go without medical care if it weren’t for this virtual option.

“The value of giving health care at a time in which healthcare is not only a need, but some health care services are limited, is crucial,” Dr. Anderson said.

The district is donating masks to the employees at Stormont Vail and The University of Kansas Health System as a way to say, “thank you.”

They are accepting donations for mask supplies here.