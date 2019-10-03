Local Hy-Vee stores impacted by payment systems hack

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hy-Vee launched an investigation into the unauthorized activity the company saw on its payment processing system over the summer and released the findings on Thursday afternoon.

Hy-Vee first reported the breach on August 14, 2019, after they noticed unauthorized activity on some of their payment processing systems on July 29.

They immediately began an investigation, notified law enforcement, banks and their customers.

The investigation determined that the malware was designed to access payment card data from cards used at some Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants, including Market Grilles, Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations that Hy-Vee owns and operates.

They determined that data from cards may have been accessed from December 14, 2018, through July 29, 2019 for fuel pumps, and from January 15, 2019 through July 29, 2019 for restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops.

The company noted that cardholder names, numbers, and security information could have been accessed by the malware.

The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has the cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device. However, for some locations, the malware was not present on all POS devices at the location, and it appears that the malware did not copy data from all of the payment cards used during the period that it was present on a given POS device. Hy-Vee said in a press release

They said that there is no indication that other customer information was accessed.

While not all Hy-Vee locations were affected by the breach, card information could have been accessed at two local stores.

The pay at the pump at the Hy-Vee in Topeka located at 6011 SW 29th St. was affected from December 14, 2018, to July 16, 2019. The Market Grille at the Hy-Vee in Manhattan located at 601 Third Place was affected from January 15, 2019, to July 29, 2019.

Customers who made purchases at those locations, specifically in those areas of the store, are encouraged to review their payment card statements for any unauthorized activity and immediately report any unauthorized charges to their card issuer.

Hy-Vee stressed that only the areas listed were impacted by the breach.

Payment card transactions were not involved at our front-end checkout lanes; inside convenience stores; pharmacies; customer service counters; wine & spirits locations; floral departments; clinics; and all other food service areas which utilize point-to-point encryption technology, as well as transactions processed through Aisles Online. Hy-Vee said in a press release

The malware has since been removed and Hy-Vee has upped their security measures and continues to work with cybersecurity experts to further enhance their security.

The company said they are continuing to support law enforcement’s investigation are working with the payment card networks so that the banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring.

Hy-Vee noted that customers they have identified as using their cards in a location where their information may have been accessed and those that-Vee has emails for will be receiving a letter or email.

You can click here to look up the locations and dates of other Hy-Vee stores that were affected by the breach.

For more information on who to contact and additional steps you can take if you have been affected by this breach, click here.

You may also call 833-967-1091 with any additional questions.