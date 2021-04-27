Local I-70 sign replacements come with a $3.4M taxpayer price tag

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sign replacements on an area highway are coming with a taxpayer price tag in the millions according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The project on I-70 in Topeka to replace signs, like overhead ones pointing to exits and merging lanes onto roads like U.S. Highway 75, will cost a total of $3.4 million. Crews will work through the summer to replace the signs ranging from the east edge of Topeka to the Wabaunsee/Riley County lines in the west.

KDOT said the project was necessary to take signs scheduled for replacement out of service. The new signs also meet current federal standards.

“The new signs have updated reflectivity to make them more visible at night and the sizing of the signs has been adjusted.” Kim Stich, Kansas Department of Transportation

Anyone who wants to see where crews are working to replace signs and the project’s impact to local traffic can check for active construction on KDOT’s Kandrive map.