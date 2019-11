TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Alan Schramm with the Community Care Network of Kansas joined morning anchor Brittany Moore on Wednesday to share information on healthcare through the Affordable Care Act.

Schramm said enrolling in goverment-maintained insurance can have many benefits, including tax credits based on your income you can receive to reduce the cost of your insurance.

For more information about the best plan for your insurance enrollment, Scramm recommends visiting coverks.org.