Local internet expert explains potential reasoning behind Facebook outage

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Facebook and its family of apps, like Instagram, were down Monday for more than six hours. Experts said a blackout of this magnitude is historic.

Facebook and the other websites went down just before 11 a.m. CST. Facebook itself has not pointed to the cause of the issues, but cyber experts seem to believe it is caused by a Border Gateway Protocol disruption.

A BGP tells traffic where to go and where to find things on the internet. Since Facebook is one of the top websites on the internet, one small change can snowball and create a global impact.

“When that change wasn’t vetted or put through correctly and it was put in, it took everything offline because nobody knew where to go,” Aaron Crawford, owner of Insider Security Agency, said.

Crawford explained the outage can be compared to changes in our day-to-day life.

“So if you want to think of it, it’s like you were filling out a change of address and your mail services were disrupted. But think of that on a global scale,” he said.

The last time Facebook experienced an issue like this was in 2019, but it lasted for 24 hours.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all back up and running at this time and Facebook officials have released an official apology to all of its users.