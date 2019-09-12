Local judge gives details of Clean Slate Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Clean Slate Day is offering a fresh start to people of Topeka.

Municipal Court Judge Lori Dougherty-Bichsel stopped by KSNT News with the details. Clean Slate Day is Friday, Sept. 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Topeka Community Foundation provided a $5,000 grant to help those who qualify to pay their outstanding fees and fines. This is available on a first come first serve basis.

Other services will be provided such as free legal advice, employment opportunities, food resources and more.

Participants need to bring a driver’s license or government-issued I.D., information about offenses, proof of household income and a social security card.