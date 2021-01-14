Local Kansas groups say they won’t protest at the state capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two local groups issued statements that they will not participate in any of the protests that are planned in the coming weeks.

April McCoy with the “Kansas Patriots” group, formerly the “Kansas Red Wave” group said they will meet in private, rather than at the state capitol. The group was part of the peaceful protest at the state capitol last week. She said they do not support the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“Our response to D.C. is that we do not condone any violence that happened. We are a peaceful group,” said McCoy.

The leader of the “Blue Shield” group said they will not protest at the capitol either.

“We condemn all criminal acts and do not want or need negative publicity that could falsely discredit BLUE SHIELD and its mission,” said Ron Gish.

A memo from the Kansas Governor’s office said they are aware of a planned protest at noon on the 17th, but didn’t say who the group is.