Local kids get to experience outer space at Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Local kids got a chance to discover what outer space is like Saturday.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is hosting a series of space-related activities as a part of their Discovery Space exhibit.

Kids were joined by a NASA ambassador to learn about how comets form.

“When the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center does something like these space activities, then it just brings them in even deeper and they learn so much more just from doing,” said NASA ambassador Brenda Culbertson.

More space activities will take place next week and nd the exhibit will be up until Aug. 14. For more information about the exhbit, click HERE.