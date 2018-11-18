Local kids officially join families on National Adoption Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Eight-year-old Larissa Frogatte didn't know her family when she was born. But on National Adoption Day, which is also her birthday, she got the ultimate gift.

"I really want you guys to be my parents and I want to have a good life with you guys," said Larissa Frogatte.

KVC said the Frogatte family has welcomed more than 80 kids into their home over their 12 years of fostering.

"She finally came up for adoption last December," said Kimberly Frogatte. "We were very excited and wanted to bring her into our home permanently and add her to our family."

After four years of fostering Larissa, they're legally doing just that.

"We've been waiting for a very long time for this day and so has she," said Kimberly Frogatte.

35 kids from Shawnee County are legally part of their forever families today as part of this national celebration.

"Children in foster care often times have experienced a lot of traumatic events that impact their functioning and development," said Kristalle Hulsey, the KVC Director of Adoption Services.

Still, 500 Kansas children are waiting for a family to find them.

"I am a foster parent right now and I'm in the process of adopting some kiddos of my own as well," said Hulsey. "The process is a little more extensive than a private adoption but very rewarding for sure."

KVC cares for the 3,700 children and families in the state child welfare system in Eastern Kansas, either in the foster care system or in their own homes.

If you are interested in adopting and helping a child in need, KVC needs people of all backgrounds, whether you are married or single, have your own biological kids or own or rent a home.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families deals with almost 16,000 reports of child abuse and neglect each year.

The three biggest categories of maltreatment are emotional abuse, physical abuse and lack of supervision.

For even more information you can read their monthly article, KVC Kansas Facilitates Over 100 Children’s Adoptions During National Adoption Month.