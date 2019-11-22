Local law enforcement agencies in emergency reporting phase

Due to wintry weather in the area, local law enforcement agencies have entered their emergency reporting phase or walk-in accident reporting phase.
The Geary County Sheriff’s Department announced it’s in Emergency Accident Reporting as of 12:45 p.m.
Their procedures include:
- The Geary County Sheriff’s Department will not respond to non-injury accidents when the vehicles are operable.
- Drivers should move to a place of safety and exchange personal and insurance information and report the accident to their insurance company as soon as possible. File a report when there is property damage over $1000.00 with the appropriate Law Enforcement agency within forty-eight hours.
- All injury accidents and accidents that block the street due to disabled vehicles should be reported to Law Enforcement. Law Enforcement and needed Emergency personnel will respond.
- As soon as caseload permits, the Sheriff’s Department will go back to normal report taking.
The Topeka Police Department also said it’s in walk-in accident reporting phase.
This means TPD will only respond and investigate accidents under the following parameters:
- Injury, possible injury or death to any person
- Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
- Hit-and-run incidents
- Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
- Any hazardous material situation
- When the accident results in major traffic congestion
- When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required
All over drivers involved in accidents should exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call TPD at (785) 368-9551 or go to the Law Enforcement Center.