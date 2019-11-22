Local law enforcement agencies in emergency reporting phase

Due to wintry weather in the area, local law enforcement agencies have entered their emergency reporting phase or walk-in accident reporting phase.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department announced it’s in Emergency Accident Reporting as of 12:45 p.m.

Their procedures include:

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department will not respond to non-injury accidents when the vehicles are operable.

Drivers should move to a place of safety and exchange personal and insurance information and report the accident to their insurance company as soon as possible. File a report when there is property damage over $1000.00 with the appropriate Law Enforcement agency within forty-eight hours.

All injury accidents and accidents that block the street due to disabled vehicles should be reported to Law Enforcement. Law Enforcement and needed Emergency personnel will respond.

As soon as caseload permits, the Sheriff’s Department will go back to normal report taking.

The Topeka Police Department also said it’s in walk-in accident reporting phase.

This means TPD will only respond and investigate accidents under the following parameters:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

All over drivers involved in accidents should exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call TPD at (785) 368-9551 or go to the Law Enforcement Center.