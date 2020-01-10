Local law enforcement agencies under emergency accident reporting phases

Due to inclement weather, several local law enforcement agencies are now in walk-in accident reporting phase.

This means officers will only respond to accidents involving certain criteria.

Topeka police will only respond if there are possible injuries, impairment of a driver, damage to a vehicle requiring towing or a hit-and-run.

Call 368-9551 or come down to the LEC to report other accidents

The Riley County Police Department took to Twitter Friday to detail its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase.

❄️ No injuries to any parties involved



❄️ No hit-and-run



❄️ No DUI or suspected alcohol/drug related crimes



❄️ Insurance&contact info is exchanged between responsible parties



Property damage is over $1,000 (If it is under $1,000, you do not need to report it to police)

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is in its Phase III Accident Reporting as of 1 p.m. Friday.

Deputies will respond and investigate to accidents that include the following:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Incidents of hit and run

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation.

When the accident results in major traffic congestion.

And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office also said it’s implementing emergency accident reporting.

Local officials advise you avoid travel if at all possible and use caution if you have to be out on the roads.