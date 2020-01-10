Local law enforcement agencies under emergency accident reporting phases

Due to inclement weather, several local law enforcement agencies are now in walk-in accident reporting phase.
This means officers will only respond to accidents involving certain criteria.
Topeka police will only respond if there are possible injuries, impairment of a driver, damage to a vehicle requiring towing or a hit-and-run.
The Riley County Police Department took to Twitter Friday to detail its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is in its Phase III Accident Reporting as of 1 p.m. Friday.
Deputies will respond and investigate to accidents that include the following:
- Injury, possible injury or death to any person
- Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
- Incidents of hit and run
- Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
- Any hazardous material situation.
- When the accident results in major traffic congestion.
- And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required.
The Geary County Sheriff’s Office also said it’s implementing emergency accident reporting.
Local officials advise you avoid travel if at all possible and use caution if you have to be out on the roads.