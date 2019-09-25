Local law enforcement connects with deaf and hard of hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local law enforcement is working to better serve the deaf and hard of hearing in emergencies.

Officers met with people in the community at a town hall meeting on Tuesday. The meeting is put on by the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Melanie Bergers, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications, said new initiatives like text to 911 and visor placard programs will help.

“We’re trying to get the word out that these alerts are available and we’re working on initiatives to make sure that the public knows about these,” Bergers said.