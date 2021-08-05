Local law enforcement holding public meetings teaching community about traffic stops and more

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local law enforcement is working to create more open conversations with the community, especially when it comes to difficult topics that impact many of us every day.

Officers from all the agencies in Shawnee County and Topeka are holding public meetings teaching the community about how traffic stops work and just giving people a chance to come and talk face to face.

At the meetings, officers give a presentation on traffic stops, detailing how they’re handled, what law officers expect when it comes to compliance and what citizens should expect from officers.

Officials said traffic stops are just one area they cover daily, but felt like it was a good first topic to cover. The videos that were shown were traffic stops from social media and also portrayals of traffic stops that show things that could have gone better as a way to help the community know what to do if they’re ever stopped by an officer.

Lt. Jerry Monasmith with the Topeka Police Department said the meetings are also a chance for the public’s voice to be heard.

“As law enforcement, we really want to make sure that our priorities are aligned with the community’s priorities so when our priorities are both kind of in the same direction, then we have less friction points at that point and so that shared understanding is kind of what we’re looking at,” Monasmith said.

They are taking surveys during the events to see what other topics the community would like to learn more about in the future. The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on August 19 at Avondale East.