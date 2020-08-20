Local law enforcement join anti-drunk driving campaign ahead of Labor Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol, Topeka Police Department along with other state and local agencies are teaming up to look for drunk drivers. The “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign runs through Labor Day.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has provided funding for law enforcement officers to work overtime during this campaign. This is to have more law enforcement officers patrolling the roadways to help reduce the number and severity of crashes.

According to KDOT, in 2018 one person was killed in a drunk driving crash every 50 minutes in

the United States. Before you drink, Kansas Highway Patrol suggests:

Always have a sober driver before you drink alcohol away from home or take a sober ride to and from the location if you will be consuming alcohol.

Know that Kansas ignition interlock laws require that any driver convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) must install an ignition interlock device, including an electronic log device, on every vehicle you own or which is registered to you.

Think about your family, your friends, your coworkers, neighbors.

While the troopers will be looking for drunk drivers, Tpr. Don Hughes said troopers are also there to help drivers.

“If motorists are out traveling and they see something that needs to be brought to our attention, please call *47 on your cell phone,” Hughes said. “It rings right to the highway patrol. Let us know if there’s a crash, if there’s something in the roadway, if somebody’s broke down or if they see an impaired driver.”

While other holidays this summer have seen less traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hughes said they are seeing traffic start to bounce back. He said they are anticipating a busy Labor Day weekend on the roadways.

If you’re traveling for the Labor Day holiday, the Patrol offers the following tips: