Local law enforcement learn about superhero-like restraining device

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There’s a new method police officers around the country are using to restrain people.

The Topeka Police Department was given a demonstration on a restraining device Tuesday at Washburn Tech.

It’s known as the ‘Bola Wrap.’ The wrap is a handheld device remote restraint device that unleashes a tether to restrict the subject from escaping.

It’s considered a less lethal way to constrain people, especially those suffering with mental illness, like an elderly man or woman with dementia for example.

It’s just as loud as a gun, but not nearly as life threatening.

“It felt like getting hit by a giant rubber band,” Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said.

The device unleashes a tether that wraps around a person’s lower legs or their arms and torso. In this photo, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay was given a protective sweatshirt for the demonstration.

“I think it’s interesting that the sound that the tool makes when its deploys, the kevlar cord, it’s the sound of a gunshot really, so I think that’s going to ensure compliance,” Kagay said. “A lot of times cause people will hear that, ‘OK, that has my attention’.”

The person must be within 10 to 25 feet of the device for it to work properly.