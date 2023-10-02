TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local university is partnering with the highest courts in the state to provide real world experience for its students.

Washburn University (WU) said it will be working with the Kansas Supreme Court to bring its students the opportunity of a lifetime. Law students will have the opportunity to sit in on live court proceedings, according to a press release from WU. This partnership will allow Washburn Law students to get a better understanding of the judicial process and help the Kansas Supreme Court become more accessible for everyone.

Students will be able to sit in on the Kansas Supreme Court convening in the Health Family Appellate Courtroom at the new Washburn Law School on the Nov. 3. According to the release, this is a rare opportunity for students and the public to observe how court is held in a real-world experience.

“We’re excited to partner with the Kansas Supreme Court to bring this extraordinary opportunity to our students and the broader legal community,” Jeffrey Jackson, interim dean of Washburn University School of Law said. “The Heath Family Appellate Courtroom was designed to promote legal education and collaboration, and hosting the Kansas Supreme Court exemplifies our commitment to excellence in legal education.”

To review the docket for the Nov. 3, 2023 session, click here.