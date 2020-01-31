Local leaders looking to continue downtown expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Thursday, local leaders celebrated the growth of downtown Topeka and are looking to the future for continued expansion.

Over the last few years, the revitalization of downtown Topeka has brought more traffic and economic growth to the city.

Businesses like Iron Rail Brewing and the upcoming opening of Evergy Plaza are just some of the additions that have people excited to live in Topeka.

Downtown Topeka Inc.’s CEO, Vince Frye, said they’re excited about the area’s progress but have more plans to expand in the future.

“We realize we’re just partway where we want to be and it will always be evolving and so it’s a long process,” Frye said. “But we’re very pleased with where we are at this point.”

Downtown Topeka Inc. says that a market study done by the city shows potential for 900 more residential units, 200 more hotel rooms, several hundred thousand feet of office space, and about 700 thousand square feet of additional retail in downtown Topeka.