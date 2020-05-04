Local libraries won’t open for at least a couple more weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Libraries in the Shawnee County area will not be opening for at least a couple of more weeks.

On Monday, Shawnee County Emergency Management officials told county commissioners they’re still working on guidelines for libraries to follow when they do open.

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library and Rossville Public Library will not open until at least May 18.

The Silver Lake Library will remain closed through May 25.

Certain services at Silver Lake will be limited when they do re-open; however, Emergency Management has not yet said what those limited services will entail.