Local library sees surge in request for books on race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Since the death of George Floyd and protests around the nation, libraries and book sellers are reporting a surge in requests for books on race. That includes our local Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

Typically the library would see up to five people on a wait list for these books. Now there are up to 25 on the holds list for popular titles, according to library officials. If you can’t wait, some people also can learn via audio books or e-books too.

“The community wants to talk about it, the community wants to read about it, and we want to be able to learn and engage in those racial justice conversations,” Public Services Director Marie Pyko said.

If you’d like to learn more too, the library has a book club just for that. Since January, they’ve partnered with the YWCA to read a book on race-related issues each month.

The club meets twice a month now via Zoom to properly social distance. The group discusses the same piece at both meetings, so if you miss out on the first meeting, you can still read and be part of their discussion at the month’s second meeting.

To find out how you can get involved, use this link. To find out more on the libraries curbside pick up system, just click here.