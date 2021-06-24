Local man charged in sexual abuse of 6, 7-year-old girls

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged a local man with two counts of sexual abuse stemming from a September 2019 case involving 6 and 7-year-old girls, according to a news release.

At the conclusion of a three-day trial, jurors convicted Shawn Puett of two felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to the district attorney’s office.

Topeka police responded to a call of sexual abuse on September 8, 2019, when the mother of the two girls reported the assault to authorities. After a month-long investigation, officers took Puett into custody in October of 2019.

Puett is being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a $100,000 bond and awaits sentencing on October 20, 2021. Kagay said he faces a presumptive life sentence and a minimum of 25 years before he becomes eligible for parole on both counts.

