Local man pushing back against city officials for school zone speeding ticket

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local man is pushing back against city officials after receiving a speeding ticket in a school zone.

Bruce Dolan was driving south on Southwest 32nd Street & Southwest Burlingame Road in September. He got a ticket for speeding through this school zone, but he says the nearest school was shut down earlier this year.

Avondale West is no longer in operation and the school zone signs around the school never came down. A state engineer told KSNT News they should have. He said school zones start at the school’s front door and continue through one or two surrounding blocks.

Dolan wants to see a more streamlined system for school zones for both families and other members of the community.

“There’s a way to make it work and there’s a way to make it better and there’s a way to really protect the kids in our community and this isn’t doing it,” Dolan said.

A city spokeswoman said a city engineer would review the situation. As for Dolan, he’s got a court date set to try to get out of his ticket.