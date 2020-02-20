Local man saves others in final moments

AUBURN, Kan. (KSNT) – The family of 20-year-old Noah Thibodeau said he took his final breaths on Wednesday morning as doctors wheeled him into an operating room to harvest his organs for donation.

According to his family, Thibodeau was hanging out with friends when a fight broke out, eventually leading to Noah being dragged under a car. He was rushed to Stormont-Vail Hospital, but his brain injuries were too severe to survive.

His organs are going to at least three people according to his family.

In lieu of flowers, Noah’s family is asking for donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. It’s s a cause that was close to his heart because his younger sister has cystic fibrosis.