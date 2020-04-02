Local man shares frustration with coronavirus testing process

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s possible that there are more people in Kansas who have coronavirus than are being included in the state’s numbers. That’s because for some people it’s hard to even get tested, and once they do, they aren’t getting the results until several days later.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said on Wednesday that they’d tested nearly 5,500 people for coronavirus.

Michael Watkins is one of them, but it’s been a week now and he hasn’t gotten any results. He’s more frustrated with that problem than dealing with the symptoms he’s having.

For Watkins, the symptoms started three weeks ago. Since then, he’s been dealing with chest pains, a cough, and started having trouble breathing so he went to a clinic.

“They gave me some antibiotics and said, ‘We don’t think you have coronavirus, because you don’t have a fever,'” Watkins said.

Days later things got so bad he ended up in the Emergency Room.

“That’s when the doctor came in and he said, ‘I’m just going to go ahead and do the test and you’ll have it in two days,'” Watkins said.

That was last Tuesday. He was told his tests were sent to LabCorp, one of the private labs testing people for the virus in Kansas.

More than a week later Watkins still doesn’t know the results of his test.

“They said that the place that they sent my test is backed up. Right before that I called the hotline and they had said that they probably lost my test. So I might as well just, and this is what he said, ‘You might as well forget about the test,'”Watkins said.

No results means no one is tracking Watkins’s contacts. According to KDHE’s Dr. Lee Norman, the state tries to track and notify the contacts of every confirmed case of coronavirus.

“We investigate in a ring around a sick person so we know who’s infected so they can be more effectively isolated, quarantined, etc.,” Watkins said.

That’s what worries Watkins the most.

“What happens to the 10 to 15 people that I’ve been around that I can’t now tell them they have to take extra precautions, because they are essential workers and are out there? This is how this thing spreads,” Watkins said.

Since his trip to the ER he and his family have quarantined themselves in their home.

“As long as I’m not dying in the hospital it’s not about me. It’s frustrating, because I have a wife and 5-year-old and no idea if they’re going to be infected, because we’re quarantined in the same house,” Watkins said.

Now all they can do is wait.

“I was one of those people saying this is just not a big deal, look at how many people die from the flu each year. Until you’re somebody that’s sitting there and can’t breathe and don’t know why and you have no idea whether it is whatever it is,” Watkins said, “Sure seems to be that I do have it and it would just be nice to know.”

KSNT News did reach out to lab corp but got no response. According to their website, getting test results should only take about four or five days.

Watkins isn’t the only person who’s running into an issue in getting testing results back from LabCorp.

We talked with our former colleague Noah Oshchner who was tested a week and a half ago. His results were also sent to LabCorp and he still hasn’t heard anything back.

On Wednesday CNN released a report that said LabCorp locations around the country have a testing backlog.