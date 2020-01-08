Local man struggles to see family in Puerto Rico after earthquakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local man is dealing with the effects of a massive earthquake in Puerto Rico, from thousands of miles away.

Manuel Gutierrez’s whole family lives in the heart of the damage.

The initial earthquake hit early Tuesday morning. Twenty-four aftershocks followed that. Ponce, where Gutierrez hails from, is one of the largest cities in the island and is seeing the worst of the damage.

“My mom and everybody they are desperate, they’re scared to go in the houses, making tents in the streets, sleeping in the streets, because all the houses are crumbling down,” Gutierrez said. “I got a call at three o’clock in the morning from my daughter screaming and scared and it’s really hard for me being so far.”

About 400 people are in government shelters right now and the island’s main hospital finally has electricity again.

Gutierrez said he just wants people to be aware of what’s going and keep them in your thoughts and prayers. He hopes he can get to his family soon.