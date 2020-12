TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A local man was transported to Stormont Vail Tuesday evening after suffering facial injuries due to an accidental shooting at the Spangles in south Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to 440 SW 29th Street on a report of an accidental shooting.

Police are currently on scene and investigating.

This is a developing story.