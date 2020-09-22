Local man working to take back Oakland neighborhood from crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Michael Powers has lived in the Oakland neighborhood for 12 years.

He said it used to be a quiet and safe place to live, but things have changed dramatically over the last five years.

When older neighbors passed away, their homes became rental properties.

Powers said the landlords haven’t been keeping up with their properties and their renters have brought things like police raids, drugs and theft to the neighborhood.

Now, he’s organized a community meeting to come up with a plan to get their neighborhood back to the quiet and safe neighborhood he moved into.

“It’s scary to be honest with you. We have children in the neighborhood, we have elderly people in the neighborhood, and we need to feel safe in our neighborhood. We don’t need this kind of activity,” Powers said.

That meeting is happening at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 outside of the Oakland Community Center.

Powers said anyone in the neighborhood is welcome.