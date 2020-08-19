Local man’s food delivery job takes unexpected turn, saves man’s life

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local man is sharing the story of how he saved someone’s life. He didn’t want any recognition and the man he helped save doesn’t even know he did it.

Garret Rezac is a pilot student at K-State. His learning takes place at the Salina campus, but he’s from the Capitol City.

“It keeps me pretty busy, but every time, I try to come back to Topeka I try to Door Dash and I try to make a little bit of money,” Rezac said.

It was a typical Tuesday night when he stopped at Chick-Fil-A to pick up a food order to deliver to an online customer. Little did he know, his job that night would require much more bravery than anticipated.

He dropped off the bag of chicken nuggets and an array of sauces and went on his way. He then spotted a little boy and his dad playing basketball when the dad had a seizure. The boy was panicking and screaming as he begged for help. Parking in the middle of the road, Rezac jumped into action and called 9-1-1.

“She asked me what happened and I said the man is seizing on the ground. He’s shaking uncontrollably and his nose is bleeding,” Rezac said. “It was a once in a lifetime situation I hope. I try to help out because if I was in that situation I would have wanted to help too.”

We reached out to the man, a father in his late thirties, but he doesn’t remember what happened.

“I did not leave my number or anything for them, I just hope everything is going well for both of you two. I hope that you’re still playing basketball,” Rezac said.