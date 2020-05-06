Local middle schoolers become pen pals with nursing home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Students at Landon Middle School have been given an optional assignment to work on.

Language Arts teachers provided them a structure to send letters to residents at the Topeka Presbyterian Manor. This not only gives many of the students an opportunity to have their first Pen Pal, but an opportunity to learn how to write a proper letter, and spread acts of kindness.

Students ask in the letters what life was like when they were younger, tell them about their online learning, stories and more.

Residents of the nursing home said they enjoy getting phone calls from their family and friends, but these letters are what makes their day.

“It’s a breath of fresh air, truly. I love having these letters, because I can read them and re-read them and will respond no doubt to several of them,” Kay Jones said.

Once the students write their letters, they submit them to the school principal and she delivers them to the nursing home.