TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cheryl Clark, the owner of Dare To Dream Event Management, is giving picnics a comeback.

These are luxury picnics, but Clark just calls them pop-up picnics. You can bring your own food, or add on Bundt cakes or charcuterie boards.

To start planning, contact Dare To Dream Event Management at 785-554-1049 or on Facebook.