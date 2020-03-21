Local mom uses internet to find activities while schools are closed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local mom is figuring out how to keep her children engaged while schools are closed.

Joey Bullard has four children.

They found out last week that schools were closed for the rest of the year and have been quarantined at home ever since.

She says it’s been challenging finding activities that will interest all of her children and has had to tap into her creativity.

Bullard says the internet and friends have been good resources for ideas to entertain her kids, while also keeping them on track with learning.

“We have some books and stuff in this book bag here that she’s been reading and some workbooks that I’ve picked up throughout the years,” Bullard said.

She says they’ve also been going for family walks when it’s nice to playgrounds nearby.