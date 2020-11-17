Local museum integrates Christmas trees for a holiday twist

LECOMPTON, Kan. (KSNT) – With Christmas just around the corner, the Historic Lecompton Museum decided to get into the holiday spirit just a bit early.

The museum has roughly 120 Christmas trees up for guests to enjoy as they move from exhibit to exhibit. In the past, the museum has had closer to 200 trees on display but has had to scale back its efforts this year due to the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines.

President of Lecompton Historical Society, Paul Bahnmaier, said the entire decorating process took two weeks and the efforts of about 20 volunteers. The tradition started five years ago when the historical society decided to make the trees the focus of the museum during the holidays.

The Christmas trees are decorated with Victorian, Vintage, Antique, Collectible and themed ornaments throughout the museum. The collection of antique ornaments has grown over the years as museum visitors sometimes chose to donate their own decorations or ornaments.

“This is an opportunity for visitors to come to Lecompton and experience Christmas past,” Bahnmaier said. “We have trees that are over a hundred years old, ornaments that are over a hundred years old.”

If you wish to visit the museum yourself it’s open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sundays from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The festive trees will be on display until January 3rd of next year.

There is no cost to get into the museum, but donations are welcome.