Local musician gives back to the community with shoe giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local musician is giving back to the community to help families through these tough times.

T-Rell was at Evergy Plaza Sunday morning handing out 300 pairs of new shoes.

He said kids are the future and his goal was to bring some light into the community.

“You’ve got to understand that some of these kids came out here with no shoes on their feet,” T-Rell said. “And that alone had me teared up just watching them get a pair of sneakers. You never know what someone’s going through and some of them haven’t had good shoes in years.”

T-Rell also passed out meals and socks to go along with the shoes.