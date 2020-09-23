Local musician T-Rell to give away 300 pairs of free children’s shoes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local musician is giving back to kids in the community in a big way.

Topeka native T-Rell is giving away 300 pairs of new shoes this weekend at Evergy Plaza.

Youth tennis shoes sizes 1 to 5 will be available, along with free socks, on a first come first serve basis.

T-Rell has done a free shoe giveaway like this before and said it’s all about giving back to the kids and helping families through rough times.

“Let’s get the kids in these shoes and get them warm feet for the wintertime. Everybody needs a pair of sneakers. You know sometimes that’s hard to come by these days just having a good pair of sneakers. Sneakers are just as important as coats,” T-Rell said.

The giveaway is happening Sunday, Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka.