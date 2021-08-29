Local National Weather Service tracks Hurricane Ida

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hurricane Ida has made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana with wind speeds as strong as 150 miles per hour and meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Topeka are able to track it.

Weather officials in Topeka explain that the National Hurricane Center issues warnings and watches to the coastal area, but the hard work doesn’t end there. Tracking the hurricane is a group effort.

“The forecast offices like ours, who are located along the coast, will issue warnings and statements for inland areas,” Matt Wolters, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka said. “The counties and parishes of the gulf coast states. In addition to the hurricane that’s moving on shore, you also have to worry about flash flooding.”

Tools like satellites that look down on the earth are what track the hurricane. As it moves closer to land they can see it on a doppler radar.