Local neighborhood continues to celebrate birthdays with social distancing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People are continuing to make the most of special occasions during the coronavirus pandemic, especially for birthdays.

Donna Robben celebrated her 88th birthday on Wednesday. You may recognize the neighborhood as we recently visited them a few weeks ago when they celebrated Betty Selvidge’s birthday.

This time around, the neighborhood celebrated Donna with a giant sign, a poem, and of course a birthday cake all while singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her. Donna was there to celebrate Betty’s birthday but said she was still surprised for them to celebrate her own.

“She said ‘Open up the garage door’ so I did that. And there they were!” Donna said. “We are very close. I’m grateful.”

The residents of the cul-de-sac hope to do something special for everyone’s birthday for as long as the coronavirus is around.