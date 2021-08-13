Local non-profit hosting annual fundraiser for kids struggling with mental health issues

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local non-profit is raising money for struggling kids in the community.

The Family Service and Guidance Center in Topeka is holding its 15th annual Works of Heart fundraiser Friday evening.

The center helps children who are struggling with things like depression and anxiety, cope.

There will be a silent art auction and in-person bidding on art created by some of the kids they help.

“We’ve unfortunately seen an increase in needs of kids of all ages so all of the proceeds will go to help kids and families who are struggling with mental health,” Pam Evans with the center said.

This is the first year the non-profit is doing the event in-person and on live-stream.

If you want to take part, click here.