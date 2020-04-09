Local non-profit providing creative learning resources for children

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local non-profit is providing educational resources for children while schools are out.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Topeka is providing free, daily educational content online for children.

They release a new educational video every morning at 10 on their social media sites.

Laura Burton, the Director of Marketing for the center, says a lot of parents have said they’re struggling to work from home while also helping their children with school work.

She says they want their videos to provide opportunities to help make learning easy and fun for both students and parents.

“We know unstructured play is incredibly important for children. They need the opportunity to play and experiment and do hands on things,” Burton said. “We’re hoping the activities will give parents some tools to do that.

The activities focus on different subjects like science, art, and even nature.

“We have an educator that is really devoted to getting families outside exploring. She saw families on a puddle hunt last week,” Burton said. “She brought families out looking for bugs and snails and other mini beasts.”

She says they also have a new series for parents called, “Care for cooped up parents.”

A licensed psychologist will host a Facebook live for parents to talk, ask questions, and share resources.

“Parents need support too. That’s what we were hearing,” she said. “In addition to our discovery at home videos in the mornings, we now are offering a little bit of extra support for parents after bed time to make sure they’re getting the emotional support they need.”

The Facebook lives will be on Thursday’s at 8 p.m. for the next two weeks.

