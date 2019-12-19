Local non-profit to get funding for victims of child abuse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County leaders hope that an investment in new technology will make our community safer.

Diversion money collected from criminals will be used to upgrade equipment at the Life House Advocacy Center.

The center helps children who are victims of abuse.

Forensic analysts conduct interviews with children, but cameras that are used for recording are failing.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said these interviews are crucial evidence when it comes to prosecuting cases of child abuse

“These are children who have been victimized either through sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, or they are witnesses to a very violent crime,” Kagay said.

The new equipment will cost more than $20,000 and will give the center more accurate recordings.

Analysts at the center do more than 300 interviews a year.