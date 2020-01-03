Local non-profit using new campaign to encourage giving back

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local non-profit is using the new year to encourage the community to give to others.

On Friday, the Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries started a new campaign called “threedom”.

Through Facebook live videos, the campaign will encourage the community to do three things for someone else.

They suggest that people either pray, give, or reach out in any way that they can.

The rescue mission said they hope the campaign will ultimately help them continue the work they do for those in need.

“It’s about transformation. Helping people to move from where they were in a very difficult time to really, truly, freedom in their life,” Barry Feaker, Executive Director of the Topeka Rescue Mission, said. “To be able to do the things people really enjoy doing, need to do, and give them an opportunity to give back.”

The Facebook live videos will take place on every third day of the month this year.

The first video will start at 9 a.m., then again at noon, and finally at 3 p.m.