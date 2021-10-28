Local non-profits preparing to keep people warm this winter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local non-profits are preparing to keep homeless people warm this winter.

Valeo Behavior Health Care, The United Way of Greater Topeka, and The Topeka Rescue Mission created a committee to help people stay safe if the weather gets dangerously cold.

The committee is an extension of Valeo’s Mobile Access Program which provides food, clothing, and showers to the homeless and others in need.

The CEO of Valeo, Bill Persinger explained their plans if it gets extremely cold.

“We’re able to put some people up in motels, get them off the streets for four, five days. Get them safe and again get in their way, and help engage with them so that they can get plugged into services that’ll lead to greater independence,” Persinger said.

Funding for the program comes from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.