Local nurse retires after 45 years at Stormont Vail Hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local healthcare hero said goodbye to the job she’s loved for more than 45 years now.

Carolyn Nauheim spent 45 years as a nurse at Stormont Vail Hospital, and two years at a different hospital before that. On Sunday afternoon, she retired.

“It’s kind of sad too because it’s been so much of my life, it’s like my second home,” Nauheim said.

Social distancing guidelines made it impossible to have a typical retirement party. So, her sister Becky Rogg planned a surprise drive-by party with friends, family and coworkers.

“This is an unbelievable milestone to work some place for 45 years, to be a nurse for 45 years. In the times we’re in now it’s been a real challenge, and so I’m so proud of her and all she’s done,” Rogg said.

It wasn’t quite the way Nauheim imagined retiring.

“It’s a lot of stress even normally, and now with all of this going on it’s a lot more stress than it has been,” Nauheim said.

It was an emotional goodbye, nonetheless.

“This was really nice that they came through and did all this for me. It just makes me feel really good,” Nauheim said. “It’s really nice that everybody did all that.”

Just because the job is over for Nauheim doesn’t mean the work of caring for others is.

“Take care of yourselves. Try to distance yourselves from each other so we can get this all gone, so we can get back to our lives. So we don’t have people dying or sick,” Nauheim said.