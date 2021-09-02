Local nursing home residents let loose on ATVs, taking in beautiful Kansas day

GLASCO, Kan. (KSNT) – About 20 residents at the Nichol Home enjoyed a cooler summer day by riding ATVs around town, showing us that age is just a number.

Residents waved at people around town and enjoyed the breeze while riding on the back of the four-wheeler.

This isn’t the first time they’ve made having fun a priority. In July 2019, KSNT went to the Nichol Home for their slip ‘n slide day.

They’ve also done cigar nights, spa days, petting zoos and watched fireworks. In the winter, they make snow angels.