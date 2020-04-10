Local organization helping small businesses impacted by coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An organization in Topeka is helping businesses and people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Host Relief Program is an emergency relief fund for small businesses in town.

Scott Hunsicker, with Kansas Financial Resources, helped come up with the idea.

On Friday, him and other people involved with the program, used money from donors to buy gift cards from local businesses.

“Some of these small businesses don’t have the capital to make it another month. They’ve got pay roll, they’ve had to cut staff and we know there’s government programs, but we want to get money in their hands quicker,” Hunsicker said.

Deshay Berry, the manager at Paradise Donuts, says the support right now means the world to small businesses like hers.

“It’s really amazing to get support from our local community. To see that there’s people out there thinking about us and our families and stuff as well,” Berry said.

The gift cards will go to people who have lost their jobs.